newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William and Kate Middleton's next trip abroad revealed

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next trip abroad for Prince William and Kate Middleton has been revealed as the royal couple will be heading to Scotland. The Prince will be spending a week in the country as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wales#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Duchess Of Cambridge#Kensington Palace#The General Assembly Of#The Church Of Scotland#Church#Brighter Futures#Fields In Trust#St Andrews University#St Andrew#General Assembly#St Andrew S University#Edinburgh#Glasgow#Wolverhampton#Official Visit#Orkney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Prince William and Kate Middleton have become YouTubers. Will it be enough to convince skeptics they’re chill and relatable?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—a.k.a. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton—just joined YouTube, launching their channel with a perky teaser-trailer. A few years ago, this would’ve been a non-event. The Cambridges are already on social media, after all. But in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview, this news carries a hint of damage control.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince William Reveals What His Daughter Princess Charlotte Says Now That She's 6 Years Old

Prince William recently opened up about his daughter Princess Charlotte's feisty attitude now that she is six years old, saying that she acts and speaks like a grown-up. Princess Charlotte might have just turned six. However, in her head, she is years ahead and isn't afraid to let those around her know. Her father, Prince William, recently opened up about his daughter's feisty nature.
EntertainmentObserver

Prince William and Kate Took Their Children on a Helicopter Trip This Weekend

Last week was a busy one for Prince William and Kate Middleton, as aside from their usual royal duties, they also (finally) launched their very own YouTube channel. The Duchess of Cambridge had an especially big few days, with the release of her pandemic photo project book, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 on Friday, for which she started a royal book treasure hunt.
Mental HealthVanity Fair

William and Kate Play Table Tennis and Shoot Arrows During Mental Health-Focused Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.
WorldPosted by
Us Weekly

Carole Middleton Likes Grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to ‘Get a Bit Muddy’ When They Visit

Fun grandma! Carole Middleton revealed how she keeps her daughter Duchess Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in tune with nature. “If I’m doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at ‘activity stations’ with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately,” Middleton, 66, said in the May issue of the U.K.’s Saga magazine. “It’s no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They’ll soon lose interest and slope off.”
Behind Viral Videostheroyalobserver.com

Prince William & Kate Middleton's New YouTube Channel Is 'Quite Significant' & 'We Have Seen Them Branch Away,' Expert Says

This past week, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced they had launched their own YouTube channel, showing the public that the royal family is keeping up with the times. "It's obviously an important medium for the Cambridges, and up until now, they shared that platform with the royal family. So, I think it's quite significant that we have seen them branch away, set up for their own channel and give them the emphasis that they are now putting on social media, on video," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "This is really important to them. We are covering the royal family in a very different way today, that is largely due to the pandemic. We don't cover engagements the way we used to, we simply can't have many [reporters] on the ground covering these engagements."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine - then known as Kate Middleton - was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Mental HealthWhat Kate Wore

The Duchess Mixes Old & New Pieces for West Midlands Visit

Today the Duke and Duchess traveled to the West Midlands to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. This is the 21st year for the annual week of activities designed to raise awareness of mental health issues and the opportunities to achieve good mental health. (In the US, Mental Health Awareness Week is in October.) This year’s theme is focused on nature.
CelebritiesAshley County Ledger

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved by tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “incredibly moved” by the tributes they’ve received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple admitted they and their children, Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, all miss their “much loved” relative Prince Philip – who died aged 99 from natural causes last month – but have greatly appreciated the “thoughtful” messages of condolence they’ve been sent by supporters.
Mental HealthBBC

William and Kate make mental health visit to Wolverhampton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Wolverhampton to learn about projects to support the wellbeing of young people. One of the places William and Kate visited was The Way Youth Zone which provides sports, arts and recreation activities. The visit coincided with Mental Health Awareness Week and they...