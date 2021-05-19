Prince William and Kate Middleton's next trip abroad revealed

This past week, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced they had launched their own YouTube channel, showing the public that the royal family is keeping up with the times. "It's obviously an important medium for the Cambridges, and up until now, they shared that platform with the royal family. So, I think it's quite significant that we have seen them branch away, set up for their own channel and give them the emphasis that they are now putting on social media, on video," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "This is really important to them. We are covering the royal family in a very different way today, that is largely due to the pandemic. We don't cover engagements the way we used to, we simply can't have many [reporters] on the ground covering these engagements."