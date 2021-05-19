newsbreak-logo
Lionsgate Comedy ‘The Valet’ Adds Five To Cast

By Amanda N'Duka
Deadline
Deadline
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

EXCLUSIVE: Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series, East Los High), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, The Good Place), Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam), Armando Hernandez (El César series on Prime Video, Disney+ series El Repatriado), and Carlos Santos (Netflix’s Gentefied, Hulu’s Vacation Friends) have been added to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Valet, the English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French film.

