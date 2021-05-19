Lionsgate Comedy ‘The Valet’ Adds Five To Cast

Hey, Knives Out 2? Maybe leave some cool and fun actors for the rest of Hollywood, alright? You’ve already Daniel Craig returning from the first movie, and you already added Edward Norton and Dave Bautista. Now you’re also getting Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn? Any one of these actors could carry their own movie, but director Rian Johnson is just tossing them into what will presumably be another really good murder mystery with some kind of modern timeliness that pushes it over to the next level and also Daniel Craig does that amazing accent for a whole movie? Honestly, it’s just unfair to every other movie.