Lionsgate Comedy ‘The Valet’ Adds Five To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series, East Los High), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, The Good Place), Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam), Armando Hernandez (El César series on Prime Video, Disney+ series El Repatriado), and Carlos Santos (Netflix’s Gentefied, Hulu’s Vacation Friends) have been added to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Valet, the English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French film.deadline.com