Little more than a couple of minutes had passed since the elimination of Real Madrid was consummated and there was already a gesture that set Real Madrid on fire. It was none other than that of Eden Hazard, who was required in this match to take that step forward that is so much expected of him. The Belgian, after the final whistle of Daniele Orsato, went to congratulate his ex-Chelsea teammates after getting their qualification for the final. So far so good.