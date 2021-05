The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to skilled nursing home owners and operators, one being the ability to compensate and retain their employees. The good news is the Paycheck Protection Program deadline has been extended to May 31, and there is still an abundance of funds available to this group. According to FederalPay.org, over $5.7 billion in total loans have been distributed to skilled nursing owners and operators since December 1, 2020, averaging around $550,700 per loan.