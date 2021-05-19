For Crain's, a retirement and a changing of the guard

That's our primary reaction to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's announcement last Thursday, May 6, that he will not seek a fifth term. It's not because Jackson has been a bad mayor, exactly, though the trends in recent years have not been good. But the lack of vision that has always been a hallmark of Jackson's mayoralty, combined with more recent lethargy and inattention to detail, would have made him particularly ill-suited to leading Cleveland into the post-pandemic era.