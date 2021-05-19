For Crain's, a retirement and a changing of the guard
The retirement of a respected veteran reporter this week is ushering in a changing of the guard of sorts at Crain's Detroit Business. Senior reporter Jay Greene, who covers health care, energy and the environment, is heading for warmer climes in Florida after 24 years with Crain Communications, including the last 13 years with Crain's Detroit. Prior to that, he spent 11 years covering nonprofit hospitals at Crain's Modern Healthcare.www.crainsdetroit.com