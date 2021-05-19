One Pot Creamy French Pasta Bake Recipe That'll Be Your New Favorite Noodle Dish

If you have a hankering for cheesy, flavorful comfort food, but don't feel like totally messing up your kitchen in the process, this recipe for one pot creamy French pasta bake may be exactly what you're looking for. Developed by nutritionist Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, this one pot wonder starts out on the stovetop and then finishes in the oven — all in the same pot — for a dish that delivers rich, creamy deliciousness in every single bite. Do we have your attention yet?