newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Creative rose wine pairings that transform the vibrant wine

By Cristine Struble
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the blushing pink hue sparkles on the table, these creative rose wine pairings transform the rose all day vibe into a food nirvana. While many wine drinkers appreciate the versatility that rose wine offers, the reality is that this type of wine is often more approachable. Instead of the bold tannins of a Cabernet Sauvignon or the crisp, acidic notes from a pinot grigio, the rose invites a wine drinker to sip, linger and enjoy the moment.

foodsided.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
266K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Wine#Wine Pairings#The Wine Glass#Food Drink#Beverages#Cocktail Recipes#Drink Recipes#Pinot Grigio#Cavit Wines#Wine Cocktails#Wine Offers#Rose Wine#Creative Pairings#Cabernet Sauvignon#Brunch#Dinner#Fruit#Vibe#Strawberries#Pink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestylejamestowngazette.com

Wine & Herb Marinade

Happy Mother’s Day, dear readers! I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend celebrating everyone who plays the role of Mom in your lives. While the recent days haven’t been particularly spring like, I have been attacking outdoor chores in anticipation of those warmer, sunny days to come. I don’t know about you, but I sure am ready to open the windows and let the sweet breezes of spring waft in and freshen up my stale house. I’m also ready to start grilling again!
Drinkswinebusiness.com

Wine Access and Wine Folly Partner on Exclusive Wine Club

NAPA, Calif.-- May 04, 2021-- Today, Wine Access, the premier destination for discovering expert-curated wines, announced its partnership with Wine Folly, a top wine educator devoted to wine appreciation, to create an exclusive and informational wine club. The Wine Folly Wine Club features six themed deliveries per year that include four top-quality bottles of wine curated by Wine Access’ Head of Wine, Vanessa Conlin MW, in collaboration with James Beard award-winning author Madeline Puckette, Co-Founder of Wine Folly.
Drinksthekatynews.com

International Wine Competition

The 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held as a private event at NRG Center today. Enthusiastic supporters gathered for the annual event, where winning wines from the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned. The 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show sold for $200,000. Alexander Valley Vineyards CYRUS, Alexander Valley, 2014, was purchased by Lisa Blackwood, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Julie and Alan Kent, and […]
Drinkswpengine.com

6 Tacos and Wine Pairings

Want to grab some tacos? How about some wine? Pairing wine with tacos is made easy with this pairing guide. The answer to this question is, invariably, “yes!” Who doesn’t want to eat a taco or two right now?. The only question that remains is, “What should you drink with...
Drinkswinemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Is Wine Art?

In this episode, we go a little deep and talk about a somewhat philosophical question. Is wine art?. To start, we have to define art. Does it have to involve the use of your senses? Must it engage your mind in some thoughtful way? If wine is art, does it matter that some people drink it for intellectual stimulation, while others simply want refreshment or relaxation?
Drinksthespruceeats.com

Keto Mulled Wine

Once the cold weather hits, most of us trade our icy cocktails and frozen drinks for warming beverages. Enter mulled wine, a winter holiday favorite that takes the red wine we love and enhances it with a slew of spices, a hint of sweetener, and an extra ABV kick of brandy.
Lifestyleprovidencejournal.com

Delightful wine and cheese pairings for Mom

Breakfast in bed for Mother's Day is cute when your small child brings it to you. But if you are an adult child, and one who thinks it's just a Hallmark holiday, consider how much joy you can bring to yourself and Mom with a visit over some lovely wine and cheese.
DrinksPunch

Chill White Wine…But Why?

The first in a series that attempts to decode some of wine’s long-held truths. To get a sense of the very practical reason we chill white wine, consider a glass of cold orange juice. Perky, bright, refreshing—there’s a reason it’s so widely downed in the morning. But have you ever consumed one of those tiny cups of inexplicably warm diner orange juice? It tastes sweet and flabby—even syrupy.
Food & DrinksGrosse Pointe News

Tips for serving wine with food

Wine purists will tell you that the wine you choose for a dinner should match the food that’s on the table. Others say, “Poppycock! Drink anything you like with any food.” Riesling with steak? Hey, if you like it, go for it. It certainly would challenge the wine, though. I...
DrinksEater

Chelsea Coleman Is a Champion of Natural Wine at the Rose and Beyond

In late 2020, the Rose celebrated its tenth anniversary in South Park, an impressive milestone for any restaurant or bar — let alone one reached during an overwhelmingly terrible year for the hospitality industry. Near the start of the pandemic, after temporarily closing the wine bar, co-founder Chelsea Coleman documented her fears for the Rose’s future in an essay for Eater, writing about the particularly vulnerable state of small, independently-run businesses like hers.
Ohio GovernmentDayton Daily News

On cloud wine: Downtown Tipp City to host wine crawl this Friday

Get your sipping shoes on! The Downtown Tipp City Partnership will host its popular First Friday May Wine Vine on Friday, May 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Several businesses throughout downtown Tipp City will offer samples of both local and international wines, as well as heartier samples of wines hand-picked by Chaffee’s Brewhouse.
Washington LifestyleWenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines. 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (75 cases) Judges’ notes: Over the years, Al and Kathy Mathews have won gold medals with different styles of rosé, including one with Sangiovese and...
Drinksthepost.on.ca

Wine Guy: Shades of spring

The shades of spring continue to inspire, and while hues of rosé make for the obvious seasonal bottled connection — admittedly a topic I lean into annually — really it’s all of the bright colours providing a bit of a boost this time of the year. So there’s the connection....
Drinks425magazine.com

Auction of Washington Wines’ Wine & Music Week

For the week of May 18–23, the Auction of Washington Wines’ annual Wine & Music Week will host both online and in-person events in the heart of Washington wine country. Virtual concerts with artists such as LeRoy Bell and Glen Phillips, along with nightly discussions about wine and music, will take place throughout the multiday event.
Food & DrinksBarbecuebible.com

Wine Infused Oak Pellets

Using these pellets will give your food a smooth, rich smoky flavor like none other. The flavors are perfect for many types of food, including Beef, Salmon, Poultry, Pork and Vegetables. Wine Country BBQ sources oak from some of the world’s finest wineries. By reclaiming their wine making oak to create barbecue pellets, the unique flavors are also sustainable.
Drinkssouthfloridareporter.com

The Cost For This Wine Is “Out Of This World”

On 1 March, a dozen of the world’s leading wine tasters gathered at the University of Bordeaux’s Institute of Vine and Wine Science for the chance to sample a wine unlike any other. In front of the world’s press, each of them was given two glasses for blind tasting. One...
DrinksDaily Press

10 wines to welcome warmer weather

Daffodils and Tulips are in bloom. Hycinthias perfume the air. Pollinators have returned. The frigid temperatures of winter are yielding to sunny, warm days. Spring is here!. Warmer weather begs for al fresco dinners with lighter fare and crisp, refreshing wines. Whether it’s light reds for grilled meats or crisp, fresh whites for salads or seafood, here are 10 wines to welcome the change of season.
Drinkscbslocal.com

Trending: Space Wine

Christie's auction house selling bottles of wine that spent a year on the International Space Station. The auction house expects them to go for a million dollars apiece.