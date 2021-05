Contractors arrived Tuesday at the Hernando de Soto Bridge outside Memphis, for a routine inspection. Within hours, they were on the phone with 911 emergency dispatchers. A crack had formed in one of the bridge’s steel support beams that was so large the murky waters of the Mississippi River could almost be seen through the gap. No one was sure how long it had been there. Overhead, motorists crisscrossed the six-lane structure, unaware of the problem below.