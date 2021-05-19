Trader Joe's New Ube Tea Cookies Are Turning Heads

The friendliness of Trader Joe's cashiers has led to the rumor that the company specifically trains their new employees in the art of flirting. The rumor spread so far, in fact, that Glamour felt compelled to ask the chain's workers whether there was any substance to it. The answer they received was a resounding, "Oh, God. No, Trader Joe's employees do not get trained to flirt." Those who did admit to flirting said it was purely their initiative. However, there are two main reasons that people may develop the impression that there is something a tad intimate in cashing out at Trader Joe's.