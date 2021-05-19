Eagles headed to districts

The Eastern baseball team captured the program’s 23rd sectional title on Tuesday night at its home field, as the 7th-seeded Eagles claimed an 11-3 victory over 10th-seeded guest Waterford. Eastern (16-5-1) — advancing to the district tournament for the 15th time in the last 16 chances — split the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 10-0 at home, and falling 9-5 in Washington County. EHS never trailed on Tuesday, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks in the opening inning. Waterford got two runs back after a pair of two-out RBI hits in the second inning, and then tied it at three on an error in the fourth. Eastern, however, was back up by three with an RBI single from Ryan Ross followed by a pair of bases loaded walks in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts doubled their lead with three runs on three walks and two hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 11-3 victory with two runs on three hits and an error in the sixth. Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 in a complete game. Kolton Zimmer took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for the guests, striking out two. Leading Eastern at the plate, Ross was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Bruce Hawley went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI, while Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cole Miller singled once, scored twice and drove in a run to pace the Wildcats.