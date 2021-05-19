newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Sports

Eagles headed to districts

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eastern baseball team captured the program’s 23rd sectional title on Tuesday night at its home field, as the 7th-seeded Eagles claimed an 11-3 victory over 10th-seeded guest Waterford. Eastern (16-5-1) — advancing to the district tournament for the 15th time in the last 16 chances — split the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 10-0 at home, and falling 9-5 in Washington County. EHS never trailed on Tuesday, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks in the opening inning. Waterford got two runs back after a pair of two-out RBI hits in the second inning, and then tied it at three on an error in the fourth. Eastern, however, was back up by three with an RBI single from Ryan Ross followed by a pair of bases loaded walks in the bottom of the fourth. The hosts doubled their lead with three runs on three walks and two hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 11-3 victory with two runs on three hits and an error in the sixth. Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 in a complete game. Kolton Zimmer took the pitching loss in 3.1 innings for the guests, striking out two. Leading Eastern at the plate, Ross was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Bruce Hawley went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI, while Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cole Miller singled once, scored twice and drove in a run to pace the Wildcats.

www.mydailysentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ripley, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waterford, OH
City
Williamstown, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Tornadoes#Home Field#Buckeyes#Eastern#Huntington 6#Southern 3#Division Iv#Hhs#Meigs 11#Nelsonville York 4#Marauders#Mhs#Nyhs#Rhs#Pphs#Little Kanawha Conference#The White Falc#Wildcats#White Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Ohio Sportslandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio SportsMarietta Times

Cara Taylor’s slam lifts Waterford past South Gallia in sectional final

WATERFORD — Cara Taylor’s inside-the-park grand slam in the sixth inning Thursday put the exclamation point on Waterford’s 9-1 victory over South Gallia, clinching a sectional championship for the Wildcats. The Rebels battled host Waterford to a scoreless tie through three-and-a-half innings, but the Wildcats (19-7) finally got to South...
Ohio SportsPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio SportsColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio SportsAthens Messenger

Zimmer, Wildcats hold off Lancers, 2-1

WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats won a pitching duel against the Federal Hocking Lancers on Monday. Kolton Zimmer pitched a complete game in Waterford's 2-1 win over the Lancers. Zimmer held Federal Hocking to three singles, walking one and striking out four. The Lancers' run was unearned, and Zimmer worked...