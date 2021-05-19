Cargill’s Roberts to co-chair MBOLD

MINNEAPOLIS — MBOLD, a coalition of chief executive officers and other senior leaders from major Minnesota-based food and agriculture companies, research institutions and non-profit organizations working together to accelerate solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the food and agriculture sectors, has named Sonya McCullum Roberts as co-chair. Ms. Roberts, president and group leader of Cargill Salt, joins Jeffrey Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills, Inc., who is the coalition’s other co-chair.