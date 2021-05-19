newsbreak-logo
Arts on Main showcases student talent

By Scott Mims
Shelby Reporter
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIANA — Students from across Shelby County converged on Columbiana Saturday, May 15 for the first ever Arts on Main event. The businesses on Main Street hosted exhibits of student artwork, while Old Mill Square Park was filled with the sounds of performances by school choirs and bands, and the Grande Hall showcased more than 200 paintings, drawings and photographs by senior AP art students representative of the entire Shelby County Schools district.

