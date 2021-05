JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman and 5-year-old child were forced at gunpoint to help a man get away from detectives in St. Louis County, police have confirmed. The incident started at about 6:06 p.m. Monday in Jennings. St. Louis County police detectives said they were trying to stop three men in a stolen car. They used tire spikes to disable the car, which came to a stop near the Buzz Westfall Plaza at West Florissant Avenue and Lucas and Hunt Road.