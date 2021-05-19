Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall
HOOVER – Starbucks has announced plans to open a new store location in Shelby County this fall near the intersection of Caldwell Mill and Valleydale roads. A spokesperson for the company confirmed on Wednesday, May 19, that the coffeehouse-giant is expanding into the Oak Mountain area, and will soon debut a new store location at the crossroads of the two busy North Shelby roads near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.shelbycountyreporter.com