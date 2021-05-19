Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

At Monday night’s work session ahead of a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, City Manager Jeff Downes informed council members of the possibility for the city to join a solid waste authority in conjunction with several other cities in the region, possibly including Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook and Trussville. The city of Hoover has already voted to join the authority. For the authority to be legally incorporated, at least three cities must vote to join, Downes said.