Alabama Lifestyle

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

By Alec Etheredge
Shelby Reporter
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER – Starbucks has announced plans to open a new store location in Shelby County this fall near the intersection of Caldwell Mill and Valleydale roads. A spokesperson for the company confirmed on Wednesday, May 19, that the coffeehouse-giant is expanding into the Oak Mountain area, and will soon debut a new store location at the crossroads of the two busy North Shelby roads near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Related
Alabama GovernmentShelby Reporter

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

PELHAM — The Shelby County Community Health Foundation recently gifted Vineyard Family Services with a grant for $29,950 to help boost their BackPack Buddies program. The program helps to provide food to school children within the Alabaster City Schools, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools systems. They also provide services like parenting programs, mentoring, co-parenting plans and assistance to families dealing with the juveniles and family court systems.
Texas BusinessPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

100 Inverness sells to Texas investors for $38M

One of the first major apartment properties to be developed along the U.S. 280 in Shelby County has sold in a big deal. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.
Alabama Businessbizjournals

Hoover, US Steel agreement would spur future growth

With little room left to grow, Hoover is taking the long view to new development on its western edge. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.
Alabama Lifestylewvtm13.com

Restaurants struggling to hire people

HOOVER, Ala. — Busy restaurants are a sign of hope about things getting back to normal, but the increase in customers is putting a extra strain on many eateries. Watch the video above to learn more.
Alabama Lifestyle280living.com

A hobby with sweet rewards

When he’s not working at his full-time job as a civil engineer at Barge Design Solutions, or serving in his place on the Chelsea City Council, or fulfilling duties in his role of chairman for the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Chris Grace enjoys beekeeping. Grace has an eight-hive apiary...
Alabama Sportshooversun.com

Hoover chamber holds spring 2021 golf tournament for scholarships

About 40 people on Tuesday took part in the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s first golf tournament to be held at TopGolf in Birmingham. The Links Fore Scholars tournament was held to raise money for college scholarships for employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children.
Alabama LifestylePosted by
AL.com

Publix to open new Hoover store

The store, at 4293 South Shades Crest Rd. at Morgan Road Plaza, will open at 7 a.m. The 48,300-square-foot store will employ 135, the company said. The new Publix will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and produce departments. The...
Alabama GovernmentShelby Reporter

Barksdale established first storm shelter in Hoover

“After I retired, I figured I just couldn’t sit around. I’m just used to helping people,” said 87-year-old Virginia Barksdale. Barksdale established the first storm shelter in Hoover, which operated for seven days after an ice storm resulted in traffic being diverted from Interstate 65. Motorists were left stranded and needed lodging until the Interstate was reopened. Barksdale made sleeping pallets and provided food and clothes for the wearied travelers.
Alabama LifestyleBham Now

Cat-n-Bird Winery gives Chelsea a new place to wine down.

Shelby County’s Cat-n-Bird winery plans to expand with a new pavilion. The winery’s growth gives the perfect excuse to grab a glass (or two). Keep reading to learn more about the expansion. It’s always wine o’clock at Cat-n-Bird Winery. Cat-n-Bird is a winery started by Matt and Robyn Lyons, that...
Alabama GovernmentShelby Reporter

Arts on Main event rescheduled for this weekend in Columbiana

Shelby County will host its inaugural Arts on Main event in Columbiana on Saturday, May 15, which is expected to be a day-long event filled with performances and exhibits celebrating local artisans and youth talent throughout the county. This is a collaborative event sponsored by The Shelby County Arts Council,...
Alabama Governmentvestaviavoice.com

City leaders discuss flooding issues, solid waste authority

At Monday night’s work session ahead of a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, City Manager Jeff Downes informed council members of the possibility for the city to join a solid waste authority in conjunction with several other cities in the region, possibly including Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook and Trussville. The city of Hoover has already voted to join the authority. For the authority to be legally incorporated, at least three cities must vote to join, Downes said.
Alabama Societywbrc.com

UAB, LifeSouth to host blood drive as supply is low again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blood supply is getting low again, so UAB Medicine and LifeSouth are hosting a blood drive to boost donations. The blood drive will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover starting Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 14. It will operate from 9 a.m....
Alabama GovernmentShelby Reporter

Parts of Shelby County see 7-plus inches of rain, flooding

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Westland called the rainfall totals map from Tuesday, May 4 “frame worthy” as it showed areas of Shelby County as having received more than 7 inches of rain. Flooding was widespread across the county and affected several major roadways, among them Alabama 70, U.S. 31...
Alabama Governmentwvtm13.com

Severe storms dump several inches of rain across central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Strong storms produced widespread flooding Tuesday causing record-breaking rainfall across central Alabama. WVTM 13's Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey breaks down the numbers in the video above. While the severe weather threat ended Tuesday night around 8:30, flooding is still a major concern and many schools and businesses...
Alabama GovernmentShelby Reporter

New sculptures help define Columbiana’s place in history

COLUMBIANA — The concept of “county seat” has taken on a quite literal meaning for the city of Columbiana. A new sculpture outside the Shelby County Arts Council building, “County Seat” by nationally-known sculptor Nelson Grice, incorporates a millstone as the centerpiece of an actual seat. Unlike most art, which...