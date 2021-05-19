Here is Your First Potential Look at the Apple Watch Series 7 With Flat-Edged Design, More

Constant, all-day blood-pressure monitoring may or may not be as accurate as your doctor’s inflatable cuff, but it can be way more useful. The next Apple Watch may monitor blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels, say the rumors. The watch already monitors your heart rate, your movement, environmental noise, and even your blood oxygen levels. Alone, these are interesting enough, but taken together, in a watch that is almost always on your arm, they can revolutionize healthcare.