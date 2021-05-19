Here is Your First Potential Look at the Apple Watch Series 7 With Flat-Edged Design, More
Apple is far ahead in the smartwatch market compared to other companies and the company never seizes to experiment. The Apple Watch is a very capable device and we have seen over the years how it has helped save the lives of people. From a heart rate monitor to the electrocardiogram sensor, Apple is gradually making the Apple Watch a must-have fitness wearable. Well, now we have more details on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 will potentially feature a flat-edged design with numerous new color options.wccftech.com