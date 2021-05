There literally seems to be a Keurig coffee maker for every situation imaginable. If there is an opportunity to place a coffee maker on a counter, Keurig makes a brewer to cover every context and purpose. The latest from the company is the K-Express Essentials Brewer, which is debuting exclusively at Walmart. The situation this coffee maker addresses? The need for a few fast cups of coffee within a small footprint. This is a compact machine that can make between three and six cups in one go without refilling the water tank.