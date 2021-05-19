newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

At the Scene of One of His Greatest Wins, Rory McIlroy Hopes to Channel His Younger Self

By Michael Rosenberg
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 hours ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Last August, at age 23, Collin Morikawa solved golf. He won the PGA Championship at Harding Park with a nerveless bogey-free 64 in the final round, a performance that was not just an achievement but an announcement: This was a guy to watch for the next 15 years, maybe the guy to watch. You know, like Rory McIlroy once was.

Morikawa is looking to repeat this week, and McIlroy is looking for something else. McIlroy has not won a major since 2014, an astounding stretch. From 2011 to '14, when he was the PGA Tour’s version of a wee lad, McIlroy won four majors. He has played some exceptional golf since then. He has not recaptured that feeling he had here at the Ocean Course in 2012, that complete trust in himself to hit the shot he needed to hit when he needed to hit it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0pLU_0a4d01n000
Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

“Some weeks, you just have a good feeling,” McIlroy said this week. “Some weeks, you just sort of go with it, and it was one of those weeks that it felt good.”

That feeling is, perhaps, the most elusive quality in golf, and the one that can define elite golfers. Dustin Johnson is a better player than Brooks Koepka, but Koepka has been better at summoning that feeling. It requires more than skill, power or touch. It comes from a combination of confidence and calmness. And as much as golfers talk about learning experiences, that feeling can come easier when they haven’t had those experiences—when they don’t know what they don’t know.

That was Morikawa last summer. He had just arrived on tour a year earlier but already had a reputation for seizing the moment. In the final round, with the leaderboard filled with big names, Morikawa was the one who executed shot after shot. He looked like he could do this 10 more times, but the game had not really tortured him yet. It will, and then Morikawa will discover that while finding that feeling is hard, finding it again is just as tough.

That is McIlroy’s story. He won his first major at the 2011 U.S. Open, when he had just thrown away the Masters but was young enough to expect to have a couple dozen more chances. He won the PGA here the next year, and the British and PGA in 2014, dominant performances that seemed to show he was Tiger Woods’s successor but look different in retrospect. Woods had an almost supernatural ability to execute under pressure and, especially, make clutch putts. McIlroy won so easily, he didn’t have to do that. But golf never stays easy for long.

McIlroy’s major-less streak is confounding partly because of how well he has played in that time. Since that 2014 PGA, he has won a Players Championship, a PGA Tour Player of the Year award and two FedEx Cups. But he has not put together a week at a major that was anything like the ones when he was a young pro, and the longer the drought lasts, the further away that feeling seems.

“It's nine years ago,” McIlroy said of his 2012 PGA win. “It seems longer. It seems like there's been a lot of time that's passed, and I feel like I'm a different person and a different player … I played great here last time, obviously, and won my first PGA and my second major, but just because I did that doesn't mean that I'm going to find it any easier this week than anyone else. It's a really tough test, especially when the wind is blowing like this. Those last few holes out there are brutal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPxda_0a4d01n000
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The last few holes, though, might play in his favor. McIlroy struggled recently when he chased speed and his swing got out of whack, but he started working with swing coach Pete Cowen and returned to form. That was a short-term funk. His biggest long-term problem is wedge play, and the finish at the Ocean Course requires a lot of longer irons, which could help him.

Four majors is a big number for a career; Phil Mickelson has won five, and Ernie Els won four. But anybody paying attention expects McIlroy to win more. He just turned 32, he is a prodigious talent, and he is still the favorite to finish as the most accomplished of his generation. Someday—perhaps this week—McIlroy will find a way to play like Morikawa did last summer. And someday, Morikawa will learn just how rare that really is.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Ernie Els
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Final Round#The Pga Tour#British#Ocean Course#Elite Golfers#Clutch Putts#Dominant Performances#Kiawah Island#Wedge Play#This Week#Feeling#Harding Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfThe Ringer

Is Rory McIlroy About to Hit a Hot Streak?

House and Hubbard recap Rory McIlroy’s win at Quail Hollow and what it means for his odds for the rest of the PGA Championship (1:06). Then they preview the golf tournament happening at Kiawah Island (20:54) before getting into some betting odds (38:29). Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard. Producer:...
GolfBBC

Rory McIlroy praises caddie Harry Diamond after Wells Fargo win at Quail Hollow

There was something strikingly unfamiliar for those watching Rory McIlroy weigh up his second shot to the 72nd green on his way to victory at Quail Hollow. It was a rare occasion when we were able to hear him in conversation with caddie Harry Diamond. Many players allow microphones close enough to eavesdrop on discussions with their bagman, but McIlroy is not usually one of them.
Golfperutribune.com

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfGolfWRX

Rory McIlroy WITB 2021 (May)

Rory McIlroy WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. In addition to the widely discussed return to his 2017 “Rors Proto” irons, McIlroy has made changes to his 3-wood, wedge setup, and grips in recent weeks. Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45.5 inches,...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy secures his THIRD Wells Fargo Championship title at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy has bounced back on the PGA Tour in superb style by winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his career. Entering the week at Quail Hollow, McIlroy had fallen to 15th in the world rankings which was his worst ranking since 2009, but he finished on 10-under-par on Sunday and one shot ahead of Abraham Ancer.
SportsCharlotteObserver.com

Rory McIlroy charges to a come-from-behind win at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy, the only golfer to win the Wells Fargo Championship multiple times, can add “three-time Wells Fargo winner,” to his resume. McIlroy, a four-time major champion, fired a 3-under 68 in the final round of the tournament Sunday to finish at 10-under for the tournament, winning by one stroke over hard-charging Abraham Ancer, who shot a final-round 66. Third-round leader Keith Mitchell faded to a tie for third with Viktor Hovland third after carding a final-round 1-over-par 72.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy shows the stomach for a fight as the Northern Irishman put himself in position for his first victory in 550 DAYS at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina

Rory McIlroy ended an 18-month victory drought in spectacular style on Sunday night with success in the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina. The 32-year-old survived a scare on the 18th with a final round 68 for a one-stroke victory that represented an emphatic response to his woes at recent tournaments, including the Masters last month, where he comfortably missed the cut.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Rory McIlroy survives late scare for drought-breaking win in Charlotte

Rory McIlroy admitted it “felt like a long time” between victories after claiming his first title since 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship. The Northern Irishman survived a scare at the final hole, where his tee shot narrowly avoided a stream to the left of the fairway, to complete a closing 68 for a 10-under-par total and a one-stroke win.
GolfYardbarker

Rory McIlroy shares cool note after winning at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy notched his first win on the PGA Tour since 2019 when he held off Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday. You could tell the victory meant a lot to him when he was interviewed after the final round, and McIlroy reiterated that on social media.
Sportschatsports.com

Rory McIlroy wins for first time on Tour since 2019 with third Wells Fargo title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
SportsUSA Today

Rory McIlroy's equipment changes leading up to his win at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday and hoisted some hardware for the first time since 2019. It was the third time the Northern Irishman won at Quail Hollow Golf club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The victory firmly put him back into the conversation about players to watch...
Golfasumetech.com

Rory McIlroy back seventh in world rankings after first win since 2019 at the

Rory McIlroy has moved back inside the world’s top 10 after ending his 18-month winless run at the Wells Fargo Championship. The 32-year-old had fallen to world No 15 and his lowest ranking since November 2009, with McIlroy coming into the event off of a missed cut at The Players, a group-stage exit from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and another missed cut at The Masters.