newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvels Avengers Fans Shocked Over New Iron Man MCU Suit

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers players are in love with the new Iron Man MCU suit. After swinging out with Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, Marvel's Avengers has finally knocked it out of the park with its new MCU skin for Iron Man, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet revealing the suit suggest. With the aforementioned characters, the replies were largely negative, for a variety of reasons. This time, the majority of replies aren't just positive, but very positive.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Dillon Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Crystal Dynamics#Iron Man Mcu#Hardcore Marvel Fans#Suit#Captain America#Love#Endgame Outfit#The Game#Replies#Proper Outfits#Gameovergreggy#Time#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
MoviesTennessee Tribune

Marvel Announces Title for “Black Panther” Sequel

NASHVILLE, TN — The title for the forthcoming “Black Panther” sequel has been announced. Marvel revealed this week the new film will be titled that the titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It will be released July 8, 2022. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler reworked the script following Chadwick Boseman’s passing. One of its stars Lupita Nyong’o noted recently, “the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson Reportedly Wants Captain Marvel To Be The MCU’s Strongest Avenger

No offense to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who has repeatedly tried to stake his claim for the title over the years, but the argument over who can be named as the strongest Avenger in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has boiled down to a straight shootout between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson names Black Widow’s top moments in new Marvel trailer

Scarlett Johansson has run through Natasha Romanoff’s greatest moments ahead of Black Widow.The actor, who has played the character since Iron Man 2 in 2010, is hyping up her Marvel Cinematic Universe importance in advance of her standalone film.Originally set to be released in May 2020, the film faced repeated delays due to the pandemic – and it will now be unveiled on 9 July 2021.The prequel will be released simultaneously in select cinemas and on Disney Plus, where it will be available for a premium fee.In the new promo, Johansson asks: “How much do you really know about...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Stunning VHS Sleeves For MCU Movies

After an over-year-long hiatus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially back in full swing, with multiple Disney+ television series already having premiered, and a number of additional movies and shows planned for the years ahead. Fans have used the recent resurgence of the franchise to go down a trip down memory lane, including celebrating the over twenty films that made up the "Infinity Saga." A recent post from @RoyalstonDesign takes a unique approach to commemorating those films, creating beautifully minimalistic posters that mimic the sleeves of VHS tapes.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Celebrate Black Widow’s MCU Debut and More on Iron Man 2’s 11th Anniversary

It's been a big week for Marvel anniversaries! May 2nd marked the 13th anniversary of Iron Man and May 6th saw folks honoring the 10th anniversary of Thor and the fifth anniversary of Captain America: Civil War. Today, May 7th, 2021 officially makes 11 years since Iron Man 2 hit theatres. While the movie is considered by many as a bottom-tier Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it also features a lot of important firsts, including the debut of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Ever since Black Widow first appeared onscreen, fans have been waiting for her to get her own standalone movie, which is finally happening this summer. In honor of Iron Man 2's anniversary, many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate Black Widow's first appearance while other folks are defending the movie, saying it's not as bad as many people claim.
EntertainmentComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Working Iron Man Helmet

One Marvel fan made a working Iron Man helmet and people are very impressed with the craftsmanship. @Abb_eliten on Reddit showed off the impressive works. It’s all there, the light-up eye panels, and the opening and closing hinges activated by a button press. This was a massive undertaking from all considerable evidence. They typed, “Been working on this for a while. I wanted a helmet that opens as true as possible to the animated ones in the films. Pretty happy with the result so far. This one is also fully wearable when removed from the base.” So, if that was the goal, mission accomplished. Fans have seen other creators try to accomplish the feat and this is a great bit of kit. Check out the helmet in action down below in the post.
MoviesTVOvermind

Can The Marvels Really Lead Into The MCU’s Ultimates?

The release date of The Marvels has been confirmed, aka the release date for Captain Marvel 2. The sequel to Brie Larson’s superhero movie will be released on November 22nd of 2022. It’s good news, since I’m always excited to get another MCU movie. However, I think we should also keep in mind that the first Captain Marvel isn’t exactly everyone’s favorite MCU movie. Audiences didn’t love the film as much as the other MCU films, as evident by the low audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. The scores themselves are a subject of controversy, but that’s a whole other topic.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Marvel fans hungry for more Carnage feast on new ‘Venom’ sequel trailer

Within hours of Sony teasing its upcoming “Venom” sequel, posts for the first trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew by 1.5 million views on YouTube Monday. “Venom” was a surprise box office hit in 2018, landing at No. 7 among the year’s top grossers, with $856 million worldwide despite a generally negative reaction from critics: only 29% positive on Rotten Tomatoes. (But what do they know? The audience score stands at 81%.)
Comicslaughingplace.com

Marvel Legends Odin and Iron Man vs. Thanos Action Figures Arrive on Entertainment Earth

Pre-orders for three new Hasbro Marvel Legends figures have just landed at Entertainment Earth featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Moviesshethepeople.tv

Marvel Studios Releases Featurette From Upcoming Black Widow Film

Featurette Black Widow: Marvel Studios has now released a featurette from the upcoming Black Widow movie on the occasion of National Super Hero Day. In the video clip, Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson can be seen talking about her character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the film. She tells fans that there is surely a lot more to her, and “it is time for her story” to come out. “How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff? When it was time to assemble the Avengers, who did S.H.I.E.L.D call?” Johansson questions.
Moviestrtworld.com

New trailer from Marvel Studios encourages fans to return to cinemas

Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios has encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services. "See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including...
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Marvels ‘Eternals’ Explained: What You Need to Know About the MCU’s New Heroes

This fall, Marvel releases maybe its most obscure movie to date, Eternals based on a cult Jack Kirby comic of the 1970s that ran for only about 18 months, and have made just a few sporadic appearances since then. No Marvel film to date with the possible exception of Guardians of the Galaxy is based on a comic that ran for so few issues or is known by such a small sliver of the audience.
ComicsTheHDRoom

New Marvel Legends Iron Man 85 vs Thanos Pre-Order Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Another Monday means another Marvel Legends announcement, this time a new Avengers: Endgame inspired two-pack and an Infinity Saga figure fans have been waiting for. There’s no bigger moment in the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Marvels Is Reportedly An Avengers-Sized Epic

It’s going to take a clever marketing campaign for Marvel Studios to promote the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Marvels starring Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel without the word losing all meaning, but on the plus side Kevin Feige and his team have until November 2022 to figure it out. Shooting...
Apparelmarvel.com

The Mech Suit Avengers Assemble

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your first year for $60!. New on Marvel Unlimited: An unstoppable threat. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembled. And a new arsenal of super-mech suits to save the planet! In AVENGERS MECH STRIKE (2021), the Avengers go heavy metal against a bio-mechanical monster that is ready to swallow the Earth whole. Check out our top moments from issue #1 below, available to read on MU now, and see what other new comics we’re reading this week. From the KING IN BLACK, the REIGN OF X, to new issues from fan-favorite series like IMMORTAL HULK and VENOM, there are plenty of starting points to choose from!
Businessinspiredtraveler.ca

Iron Man Sues Disney And Marvel! Here’s The Latest Controversy

Marvel allegedly stole the Iron Man suit from Infinity War from another comic book character – now they have been sued!. Disney and Marvel Entertainment were previously sued by Horizon Comics over Iron Man’s suit design when they discovered similarities in Iron Man design. At the time, however, the lawsuit did not go through due to a lack of evidence. Now it seems to be different.