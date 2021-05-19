Marvels Avengers Fans Shocked Over New Iron Man MCU Suit

One Marvel fan made a working Iron Man helmet and people are very impressed with the craftsmanship. @Abb_eliten on Reddit showed off the impressive works. It’s all there, the light-up eye panels, and the opening and closing hinges activated by a button press. This was a massive undertaking from all considerable evidence. They typed, “Been working on this for a while. I wanted a helmet that opens as true as possible to the animated ones in the films. Pretty happy with the result so far. This one is also fully wearable when removed from the base.” So, if that was the goal, mission accomplished. Fans have seen other creators try to accomplish the feat and this is a great bit of kit. Check out the helmet in action down below in the post.