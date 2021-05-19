newsbreak-logo
Conor McGregor vs. YouTuber: ‘He’ll Beat the S*** Out of Conor’

By Stephen McCaugherty
Heavy.com
Cover picture for the articleIt would be a rough night for UFC superstar Conor McGregor should he step inside a boxing ring with Jake Paul, according to a manager. In a recent interview with Boxing Scene, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about the potential boxing bout. Abdelaziz manages the likes of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. As many fight fans know, McGregor has a heated rivalry with all three of those fighters and was part of the biggest UFC pay-per-view ever when he fought Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in October 2018.

