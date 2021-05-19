newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Wild's Calen Addison: Promoted to NHL roster

CBS Sports
 2 hours ago

Addison was recalled by the Wild on Wednesday. Addison will be on hand as an emergency depth option for Minnesota's playoff run. The 21-year-old blueliner has racked up 22 points through 31 AHL appearances this year.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
AHL
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

The NHL’s Officiating Problem

Any fan who pays enough attention to the NHL knows that the league has had a long-standing problem with the way the game is officiated. Bad calls and consistently getting decisions wrong are not problems unique to the NHL. Each major North American sport has both similar and unique issues to their own league. The NFL has pass interference, MLB has the strike zone and the unique superseding powers umpires are granted, and it can sometimes appear arbitrary what would constitute a technical foul in the NBA. Even here in Europe, VAR has turned the Premier League into a “spot the difference” game with the millimeter offsides decisions tainting the game across the continent.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Wild west: NHL wins leader Vegas wary of Minnesota matchup

The Vegas Golden Knights have set a new standard for the expansion team in professional sports, enjoying a remarkable amount of success over just four NHL seasons. They reached the Stanley Cup finals in their first year and advanced to the Western Conference finals after the pandemic pause last season. Their 40 wins this year were the most in the league. They’ve never missed the playoffs. Their all-time record, sample size notwithstanding, is the best of the NHL’s 31 franchises.
NHLWDIO-TV

Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: The New York Rangers Fire John Davidson and Jeff Gorton, Promote Chris Drury

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers have fired president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton. Chris Drury will take over as President and GM of the Rangers. Darren Dreger: Other teams have offered Chris Drury opportunities and he’s declined. His promotion by the Rangers makes sense. Rangers owner James Dolan must feel that it would benefit Drury if he were to handle the exit interviews, etc.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Luke Johnson: Back up to active roster

Johnson was called up to the active roster from the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic. Hansen hasn't played an NHL contest since April 9, but with the Wild resting several lineup fixtures ahead of the playoffs, he'll get another shot. He has one point -- a goal -- in 13 games with the Wild this season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: May 5th Featuring Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild

Welcome back to NHL Predictions, May 5th edition! Each day, the Last Word On Hockey team will break down every game and give our NHL predictions for each game. Today’s NHL Predictions for May 5th features the Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild. This is the second of three of our Cinco de Mayo predictions. Make sure to stop by tomorrow for another edition of NHL Predictions!
NHLusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NHL Odds: Minnesota Wild Slight Underdogs Against Vegas Golden Knights

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night in a West Division matchup. These two teams played each other on Monday where the Wild won a 6-5 shootout. NHL sportsbooks peg the Golden Knights as a favorite despite the loss a couple of days ago.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Long buildup to NHL playoffs is almost up for Wild

In the two-plus weeks since the Wild clinched a playoff berth, not much has changed for the team. The Wild is still sitting third in the West Division, although a promotion is still a possibility, and wins continue to outnumber losses. But the games have been far from meaningless. They...
NHLbleachernation.com

A Truly Wild Day in the NHL and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Have we all calmed down after having a good night’s sleep? The NHL went through a ringer over the last 72 hours or so, centered around the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tom Wilson, and T.J. Oshie (and it’s not even done yet). As the dust hopefully settles on what was a ridiculous chain of events in the past few days, we look to the Chicago Blackhawks to give us a sense of stability and familiarity in the hockey world. It will all feel right again when the Carolina Hurricanes continue their quest to finish the season as the top team in the NHL and likely beat up on the Blackhawks again tonight.
NHLvegasodds.com

NHL Pick: Knights vs Wild Prediction & Lines (May 5)

Golden Knights are 15-5 last 20 as a road favorite. There’s a very good West division matchup on tap when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild in a rematch of Monday’s thriller. Minnesota was able to pull off a 6-5 win last time out, their 4th straight win over the Golden Knights in St. Paul and 5th overall this season. Vegas is still -125 in the last regular season meeting between the teams this year.
NHLsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Wild vs Anaheim Ducks NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/8/21

Anaheim Ducks (17-30-8) at Minnesota Wild (34-14-5) NHL Hockey: Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8:00 pm (Xcel Energy Center) The Line: Minnesota Wild -263 / Anaheim Ducks +210 --- Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: BSN, BSWI+, KCOP-13 Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign...
NHLNHL

Blues recall Kostin to NHL roster

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled forward Klim Kostin to the team's NHL roster. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Dakota Joshua to the taxi squad and forward Nathan Walker to the AHL's Utica Comets.
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Final week of NHL regular season will determine Wild’s playoff path

With all 16 spots for the playoffs secured, there’s not much drama across the NHL this week. But the Minnesota Wild still have something to play for in their final two games of the regular season. Though it’s highly unlikely at this point, the Wild still could clinch home-ice advantage...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov is NHL's second star for the week

Add another honor to Kirill Kaprizov's thrilling rookie season. Kaprizov was named the NHL's second star of the week on Monday after picking up four goals and four assists in four games to help the Wild go 3-0-1. After delivering the tying goal late in regulation during a 6-5 comeback...
NHLCBS Sports

Flames' Connor Mackey: On active roster

Mackey was added to the active roster and will be in Sunday's lineup against Vancouver, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Mackey has one assist in three NHL games this season but hasn't dressed with the Flames since February. The 24-year-old racked up 16 points in 27 AHL games.