Wild's Calen Addison: Promoted to NHL roster

Have we all calmed down after having a good night’s sleep? The NHL went through a ringer over the last 72 hours or so, centered around the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tom Wilson, and T.J. Oshie (and it’s not even done yet). As the dust hopefully settles on what was a ridiculous chain of events in the past few days, we look to the Chicago Blackhawks to give us a sense of stability and familiarity in the hockey world. It will all feel right again when the Carolina Hurricanes continue their quest to finish the season as the top team in the NHL and likely beat up on the Blackhawks again tonight.