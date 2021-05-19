newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Government

Demonstration session helps Santa Barbara boaters with emergency flares

By John Palminteri
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLSl5_0a4cypMt00
A flare demonstration along the Santa Barbara waterfront helps to educate boat owners about emergency readiness. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The skies were full of flying emergency flares and smoke along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday evening.

A special session was held by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol to show boaters the safe way to use different flares.

Some were hand held guns, some were launched with a shove of your palm at the base of flare stick.

Others were held in your hand and they sent out big plumes of orange emergency smoke.

"The first time that you need to use a flare shouldn't be in the middle of the night and you are actually in an emergency," said Harbor Patrol Officer Rick Hubbard. "This gives people a chance to see the different styles of flares, the burn time for the different aerials."

Some were up seven seconds. Some were up about 45 seconds.

Many people brought buckets of flares out to see which ones had expired and what was still useful.

The launching spot was to the west of the Santa Barbara Yacht club.

The flares were shot off at a 45 degree angle towards the ocean. In a normal emergency the Harbor Patrol would ask a boater to shoot a flare straight up, to help pin point a location.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
80
Followers
39
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Cars
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Special Session#Calif#Newschannel#Kkfx Fox 11#Emergency Flares#Orange Emergency Smoke#Demonstration#Flare Stick#Flying#Buckets#Held Guns#Officer#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
California GovernmentKEYT

Volunteers dive down to keep Santa Barbara Harbor clean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The seafloor in any busy harbor may be littered with lost or discarded junk, impacting the environment just like litter on land. Ever wonder, “What’s down there, where does it come from, and does anybody ever clean it up?”. On Sunday, May 16th you’ll find out.
California Crime & SafetySanta Barbara Edhat

Brush Fire on Castillo Onramp

Brush fire off Highway 101 southbound at Castillo Street Off-Ramp. FULL SANTA BARBARA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSE... SBPD RESPONDING, PREVENTION 75 ALSO RESPONDING.. Possible homeless camp... Roger May 17, 2021 11:24 AM. Guess it was a small one..Roger out. Roger May 17, 2021 11:30 AM. Most units in service Prevention...
California GovernmentSanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
California GovernmentNoozhawk

13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Santa Barbara County

There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Public Health Department. The county has confirmed 34,391 residents have been infected with the coronavirus since the first positive case was reported in March 2020, the online status report released Sunday showed.
California GovernmentSanta Barbara Edhat

Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a two to four-acre brush fire in New Cuyama on Sunday evening. At 7:20 p.m., county fire crews and resources from Kern County responded to Santa Barbara Canyon and Foothill Roads and discovered a small spot fire that had grown to several acres. Three...
California GovernmentDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California GovernmentKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Governmentnewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.