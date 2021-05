On Monday, the FBI admitted a temporary defeat. DarkSide, a corporatized hacking collective believed to be based in Eastern Europe, had been identified as the culprit behind a massive ransomware attack on Colonial Pipelines. The oil and gas company is the largest pipeline grid in the United States, and by the start of this week, they’d already been knocked offline for four days. The White House held emergency meetings and the FBI sent out emergency pings to other energy suppliers in case the hack metastasized across other computer systems. They know, presumably, that many cybercriminals have grown bored and unsatisfied with...