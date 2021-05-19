newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

JD.com Q1 Results Beat Estimates With Sales Up 39%

By Tianwei Zhang
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Fueled by robust demand in China after the COVID-19 pandemic, JD.com logged better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The e-commerce firm’s net revenue increased by 39 percent year-over-year to 203.2 billion renminbi, or $31 billion, and net service revenues jumped 73.1 percent to 27.9 billion renminbi, or $4.3 billion compared to the same period last year, beating analysts’ average estimate of 191.83 billion renminbi, according to data from Refinitiv.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Com#Diversification#Earnings Estimates#Earnings Growth#Sales Growth#Alibaba Revenue#Revenue Growth#Lv#Jd Logistics#Jd Retail#Jd Com#Net Service Revenues#Company#Net Income#Revenue Streams#Robust Demand#Shareholders#Online Flagships#Customers#High End Healthy Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Financial Reportsvendingtimes.com

Hostess Brands reports Q1 2021 revenue gain, earnings dip

Hostess Brands Inc. net revenue rose 8% from $243.5 million in Q1 2020 to $265.4 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, driven primarily by the strong performance of Hostess and Voortman branded products, according to an earnings release. Net income fell from $81.74 million to $26.7 million in...
StocksNASDAQ

GrowGeneration Slides 5% on Q1 Results Despite Beats

GrowGeneration's (NASDAQ: GRWG) status as a favored marijuana stock took a bit of a ding on Thursday after the hydroponics retailer reported its first-quarter results. For the quarter, fueled by both organic growth and a raft of acquisitions, revenue rose 173% on a year-over-year basis to $90 million. Same-store sales across that stretch of time improved by 51%. GrowGeneration also managed a flip on the bottom line, with a net profit exceeding $6.1 million ($0.10 per share) versus the year-ago loss of almost $2.1 million.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Power Corp Q1 Profit Nearly Triples, Beat Estimates

Power Corp of Canada (POW) announced a Q3 profit almost three times higher than a year ago, thanks to significant gains in its life insurance business. Based in Montreal, Power Corp is a diversified holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Power Corp holds complete control of Power Financial and thereby controlling interests in Great-West Lifeco (GWO), IGM Financial (IGM), and Wealthsimple, as well as a minority interest in Pargesa.
StocksNASDAQ

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are trading 5.5% lower at 3:15 p.m. EDT. The company released its fourth-quarter 2021 results early Thursday morning, beating some analyst targets but falling short in other ways. All things considered, investors were underwhelmed by Alibaba's effort. So what. Sales...
StocksBusiness Insider

Vroom Q1 Results Beat Street View; Shares Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM) jumped over 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the online used-car retailer reported a first-quarter loss that was lower than Wall Street estimates, driven largely more-than-expected sales growth. Vroom's first-quarter loss was $77.2 million or $0.57 per share, compared to last year's loss...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

XPeng Q1 Results Trump Estimates Amid Continuing Deliveries Momentum

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported forecast-beating revenues and a narrower-than-expected loss for the first-quarter FY21 on Thursday. The company also guided to a strong increase in second-quarter deliveries. Key XPeng Q1 Metrics: XPeng's first-quarter revenues came in at 2.95 trillion yuan ($450.4 million), representing a 655% year-over-year jump and a...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Sonos Raises Annual Forecast, Beats Analyst Estimates on Sales and Profits

(Reuters) - Connected speaker maker Sonos Inc on Wednesday raised its annual sales forecast above Wall Street expectations and posted second-quarter sales and profits that also beat expectations. The Santa Barbara, California-based company forecast fiscal 2021 sales at a midpoint of $1.65 billion, above its prior forecast of $1.55 billion...
Financial ReportsFXStreet.com

Breaking: Alibaba (BABA) reports Q1 results Revenue, EPS beat estimates

Alibaba (BABA) reported first quarter 2021 results before the open on Thursday. Revenue for the quarter was 187.395 billion yuan, an increase of 64% and ahead of the forecasted 180.41 billion yuan. The quarterly net loss was 7.6 billion yuan due to a fine from the Chinese regulator. Earnings per share (EPS) were $1.88 ahead of the $1.78 estimate.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Wolverine (WWW) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Updates View

WWW - Free Report) reported sturdy first-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results reflected strong demand for its brands and wholesale order book. Also, core inventory levels have been supporting the business trends. Its global growth agenda also bodes well. As a result, management updated its 2021 view.
MarketsPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Alibaba’s sales surge but cloud growth slows

Alibaba has reported earnings for the first time since China imposed a record fine on the tech giant — and the numbers were not as awful as some feared. Alibaba posted a loss of about $1.2 billion in the first quarter, mainly due to the $2.8 billion fine imposed on it by Beijing earlier this year. Excluding that, net income was up 18%, to $4 billion.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL):. -Earnings: $5.85 million in Q1 vs. -$6.80 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $3.83 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $124.97 million in Q1 vs. $95.88 million in the same period last year.
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Wendy’s U.S. same-store sales beat estimates

(Reuters) – Wendy’s Co beat Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, helped by consumers returning to its restaurants after coronavirus-led dining restrictions were eased. U.S. same-store sales for the first quarter rose 13.5%. Analysts were expecting a growth of 9.84%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Palantir’s Q1 Revenue Beats Estimates; Shares Pop 9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) jumped 9.4% on May 11 after the company beat revenue estimates in the first quarter. The software company’s total revenues of $341 million surpassed the Street’s estimates of $332.23 million and grew 49% from the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, Palantir earned $0.04 per...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Macerich Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macerich Co. (MAC):. -Earnings: -$63.60 million in Q1 vs. $7.52 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macerich Co. reported adjusted earnings of $73 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.15 per share -Revenue: $19.42 million in Q1 vs. $226.95 million in the same period last year.
StocksBusiness Insider

INOVIO Q1 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) reported that its first-quarter net loss widened to $54.4 million or $0.27 per share, from $32.5 million or $0.26 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):. -Earnings: -$42 million in Q1 vs. $124 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $332 million or $1.60 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.53 per share -Revenue: $2.47 billion in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Simon Property Group Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG):. -Earnings: $445.86 million in Q1 vs. $437.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.36 in Q1 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Simon Property Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $933.95 million or $2.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.96 per share -Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q1 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Extended Stay (STAY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

STAY - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company fell 2.4% during after-hour trading session on May 10. Earnings & Revenue Discussion. During the...