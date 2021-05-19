JD.com Q1 Results Beat Estimates With Sales Up 39%
LONDON — Fueled by robust demand in China after the COVID-19 pandemic, JD.com logged better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The e-commerce firm’s net revenue increased by 39 percent year-over-year to 203.2 billion renminbi, or $31 billion, and net service revenues jumped 73.1 percent to 27.9 billion renminbi, or $4.3 billion compared to the same period last year, beating analysts’ average estimate of 191.83 billion renminbi, according to data from Refinitiv.wwd.com