Samsung is giving the 4G-variant of Galaxy S20 FE yet another lease of life by upgrading the chip at its heart. When Samsung originally launched the phone last year, it came equipped with the in-house 990 SoC. The company later launched a 5G version of the popular phone that ditched Exynos 990 in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, Samsung is replacing the Exynos processor inside the 4G version of Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.