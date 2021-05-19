newsbreak-logo
David Turnbull hopes to make the most of Euro 2020 chance with Scotland

David Turnbull is one of three uncapped players in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for Euro 2020 (PA Wire)

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull aims to seize his chance after being named in Scotland’s squad for next month’s European Championship.

Turnbull is one of a trio of uncapped young players Scotland boss Steve Clarke has included, alongside Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour and fellow teenager Nathan Patterson, of Rangers.

“It’s just great to get these opportunities and I can’t wait,” Turnbull, 21, told Celtic TV.

“I’m feeling great. Getting into the squad, it will just be great to meet up with all the boys and I’ll do my best in training and see where it takes me.”

Turnbull has impressed in his first season at Parkhead following his move from Motherwell in August last year.

He had to be patient, but since becoming a regular starter in December he has caught the eye with nine goals and eight assists.

“It’s a strange game football,” he said. “As you say, I didn’t really play (regularly), I think, until December, so things in football can turnaround quick.”

Clarke said all three uncapped players would be given the chance “to play their way into the team in the Euros” and Turnbull admitted it would be a dream come true to win his first senior cap.

“I think it’s the dream for every young boy coming up through the youth academies in Scotland,” he added.

“It’s always a dream to play for your national team and I’ve been lucky enough to do it on a few occasions with the youth teams and it will be good to go and do that with the big team now.

“I’m not expecting anything. I’m just going there to work as hard as I can and that’s down to the management and coaching staff, to put their faith in me. It’s down to them in that respect.”

Scotland will launch their first major tournament in 23 years at Hampden Park against the Czech Republic on June 14.

They face England at Wembley on June 18 and return to Hampden to take on Croatia on June 22.

