Marlins Allowing Full Capacity Starting in July, Immediately Ending Mask Requirement

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleFans in The Stands as Miami Marlins Kick Off 2021 Opening Day. Fans of the Miami Marlins will soon get a chance to fill up loanDepot park with the team allowing full capacity starting July 5th. The team announced several new health and safety policies at the stadium, including fans...

