Marlins Allowing Full Capacity Starting in July, Immediately Ending Mask Requirement

The MLB and Nike have announced a new uniform series dubbed the “City Connect Series”. The Miami Marlins are the latest team to reveal their special uniform that pays tribute to the Cuban Sugar Kings, the Triple-A Minor League team that won a Junior World Series Championship back in 1959. The red jersey with the white pinstripes design is an inverted version of the official Sugar Kings uniform. The Miami script is seen across the chest, while the marlins current logo is on the left sleeve. The patch on the right sleeve is a tribute to the original Sugar Kings patch but has been updated with MM in the crown and Miami Marlins under it, all within a bag of sugar. The hats for the uniform are blue with the updated Crown found on the front, the marlins current logo is seen on the right side and a red bill to finish off the look.