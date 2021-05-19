newsbreak-logo
Missouri Crime & Safety

Police arrest man after shots fired investigation at busy Springfield intersection

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for questioning after a shots fired call at a busy Springfield intersection. Officers responded to the call near Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway around 11 a.m. Wednesday. When arriving, they found a man walking away from the scene meeting the description of the shooter. Investigators say he was not cooperative. Officers arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

www.ky3.com
