Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Boris Johnson has said he is "anxious" about a Covid variant first detected in India and is "ruling nothing out" to tackle its spread in the UK. Surge vaccination - focusing extra doses of the vaccine to specific areas to immunise a larger section of the population - could be one of the options. The India variant is one of four mutated versions of coronavirus designated as being "of concern". You can read more about the variants here.