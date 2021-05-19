Klickitat County reports 10th covid-19 death

Lyle Lions Club First Saturday Breakfast will return on Saturday, June 5, from 7 to 10 a.m. at their community center on the corner of 5th and Highway 14 in Lyle. Cost: adults $7, five and under free, six-12 years $4. We’re still hashing out the details on the menu and seating and are optimistic that we can make it an efficient and enjoyable experience for all. We will be following the Klickitat County Department of Health guidelines, whatever they may be at that time. After being on hold for more than a year, we are looking forward to serving our friends and neighbors and supporting our community, and we wish to express our appreciation to Tracy McCuen and Chief Dave of the Lyle Fire Department for installing new smoke detectors (courtesy of the Red Cross) and a carbon monoxide detector (courtesy of a grant received by the fire department) in the Lyle Lions Community Center.