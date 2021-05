Today, acclaimed musician Stevie Wonder celebrates his 71st birthday. Blind since shortly after his birth in 1950 and an accomplished performer since his start at age 11, from his earliest days as “Little Stevie Wonder” through the present Wonder has been an instrument of innovation in the realms of R&B, soul, funk, rock and pop music. He has achieved worldwide success throughout the many phases of his prominent career and for his birthday here’s a look back a special appearance he made on TV back in the early 1970s.