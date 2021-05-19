Buescher and sponsor Fastenal sign extensions through 2024

NASCAR Cup Series — Drydene 400. Dover International Speedway | Sunday, May 16, 2021. HOW MUCH DID YOU WORK ON THE CAR AND WHAT’S IT LIKE AT THE END WHEN YOU GET THE CAR THE WAY YOU WANT IT? “A little bit too late. We had some debris go through the grille early in the race, so we were pretty good beforehand and then knocked a big hole in the nose and that’s why the turn went away, so it took a while to repair that and get everything to where it needed to be and we didn’t really get that until the last run and it’s a rocketship. The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang was really fast. I was able to drive from I think it was 16th to fifth in that last run there and had the 24 in the old sights, but didn’t get there in time. Overall, very proud of the team and their recovery today. We definitely got dealt some adversity and we made the most of it. I wish it was a win. I wish we maybe could have raced those guys, but, overall, we’ll take that considering the way it was going.”