newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Do You Recognize The NJ Diner In Grammy Winning Artist's New Music Video?

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBEUq_0a4cwIbq00
Stop Making This Hurt by the Bleachers Video Credit: BleachersVEVO

A popular New Jersey diner served as the setting of the band Bleachers' latest music video.

"Stop Making This Hurt" was filmed during the winter at the Bendix Diner on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

The band's lead singer Jack Antonoff is a five-time Grammy Award-winning artist who grew up in New Milford. He also is the guitarist and drummer for the band "Fun."

"Stop Making This Hurt" is part of the Bleachers' new album "Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night" out this summer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
City
New Milford, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Diner#Grammy Award#The Band#Bleachers#New Music#Fun#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentAsbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Governmentboozyburbs.com

Two Bergen County Delis Are Best in Jersey

NJ.com has revealed their latest food list, New Jersey’s 33 greatest delis, ranked (Read Full List). Arguing that delis might be “New Jersey’s greatest culinary treasure” since they “have it all”: sandwiches, wraps, burgers, breakfast, salads, soups and more. Of the thirty three, two are from Bergen County. Coming in...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Voice

Bubbakoos Burritos Opening Another Bergen County Location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is opening another Bergen County location, BoozyBurbs reports. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant is coming to the Ridgemont Shopping Center in Park Ridge, the outlet says. Founded on the Jersey Shore, Bubbakoo's has locations in Dumont, Oakland and Saddle Brook, and another planned for Paramus. No word yet on...