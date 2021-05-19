newsbreak-logo
Binance Leveraged Token Maintenance Update (2021-05-19)

binance.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance will resume trading, subscription and redemption for all Binance Leveraged Tokens on 2021-05-19 at 6:00 PM (UTC). Risk Warning: Leveraged Tokens are designed for short term bets on market movement, with a preference toward momentum. Long term holding of Binance Leveraged Tokens (BLVT) is risky, as the token has some built-in decay in the absence of momentum movements in favor of the position. Note that BLVT is NOT a replacement for a margin leveraged product, and does not behave the same way. The information here should not be regarded as financial or investment advice from Binance. All trading strategies are used at your discretion and your own risk. Binance will not be liable to you for any loss that might arise from your use of Leveraged Tokens.

