Binance Leveraged Token Maintenance Update (2021-05-19)

Some coins are so new that they are only available on a few exchanges but there are more options . Once you've done your research about how to get started with cryptocurrency and picked a type of coin to buy, the next step is to select an exchange. There are almost as many options to consider with this decision as well. There are a few established exchanges and many new ones. Knowing what you plan to do with your cryptocurrency will help you pick the best platform. You should consider how often you want to buy and sell coins, whether dealing in futures is an option and how important privacy and control are when it comes to managing your virtual money.