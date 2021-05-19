newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Kerrigan Joins Eagles, Reveals Thoughts On 'Revenge' Against Washington

By Andrew Oliveros
Posted by 
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9hiC_0a4cw2ZT00

After 10 years in Washington, defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said farewell to the nation’s capital and accepted a deal to become a member of the "enemy'' Philadelphia Eagles.

At first a fan of the WFT might think, "How dare he go to a division rival?’ or ‘Really, of all the teams, he chooses the hated Eagles?''

But any of that anger and frustration with Washington’s all-time sack leader is misguided, for a number of reasons - starting with Kerrigan's motivation to move.

“I’m not like, ‘Oh, I got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place that's been so good to me? No. That wasn't a thought at all." Kerrigan said on the John Keim Report Podcast.

In fact, the "thought'' was in heads and in the hands of coach Ron Rivera and the WFT. This was their call. He was going to be on the outside looking in, as he was even as a member of the team in 2020 - in terms of his snaps and his role. Last season, Kerrigan’s playing time was significantly decreased, due in part to Rivera’s plan to develop his young and ultra-talented defensive line.

Kerrigan, now 32, was obviously not a part of Washington’s future team plans.

Kerrigan has gone through it all with Washington, but not until 2020, when he was being phased out, did he make many headlines regarding any unhappiness. He went through four head coach changes, four defensive coordinator changes, 13 quarterback changes, Bruce Allen, Dan Snyder, and maybe more crazy drama than we could ever know.

So this isn't about "revenge,'' though Kerrigan will surely want to contribute to a pair of wins against the WFT in 2021. And it's not about "good guys vs. bad guys,'' because Kerrigan, even in the "wrong uniform'' will remain the former.

It is, for WFT fans, going to be about the Eagles as enemies. But for Ryan Kerrigan?

“I do know (the Eagles) like to rotate their guys a lot,'' he said. "So, whether I'm a starter or a reserve, I imagine I'm still going to get a lot of playing time. That was a big thing for me."

And that's what this is really about: Playing time. Somewhere. Even in the hated Eagles green.

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
353
Followers
259
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Defensive End#Revenge#Coach Ron Rivera#Thoughts#Crazy Drama#Farewell#Wft Fans#Enemies#Heads#Motivation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL13newsnow.com

Ryan Kerrigan to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. He was Washington's first round draft pick in 2011. Kerrigan had 5 1/2...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DE Ryan Kerrigan announces he’s joining Eagles

Former longtime Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan announced Monday that he's signing with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Kerrigan made his introduction to Eagles fans and his farewell to Washington fans in separate Instagram posts. "I know I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade,...
NFLNBC Washington

Chase Young, Jon Allen React to Ryan Kerrigan's Farewell

Chase Young, Jon Allen react to Ryan Kerrigan's farewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A pair of Ryan Kerrigan Instagram posts have been the talk of the NFL on Monday morning, as Washington's all-time sack leader announced he was leaving the nation's capital after 10 seasons and signing with NFC East rival Philadelphia.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Ryan Kerrigan Out In Washington, Andy Dalton To Start Over Justin Fields

The NFL Draft and the first wave of free agency are over, but there are still plenty of good players left on the market. Veteran edge defender Ryan Kerrigan is one of those players, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his longtime team. According to the latest rumors originating from his Instagram account, Ryan Kerrigan will not be playing football for the Washington Football Team in 2021. In other news, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy re-affirmed that Andy Dalton is the starter, even with Justin Fields now in town.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Continuing career in Philly

Kerrigan announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he has agreed to a contract with the Eagles. After announcing earlier Monday that he would be moving on from Washington following a decade-long run with the team, Kerrigan quickly found a new home within the NFC East. With 95.5 career sacks on his ledger, Kerrigan has been one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers since entering the NFL in 2011, but the 32-year-old has settled into more of a situational role at this stage. Expect to serve as a rotational edge rushers behind the Eagles' projected starters at defensive end, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.
NFLNBC Sports

Orakpo: Kerrigan will go down as one of Washington's best ever

Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Ryan Kerrigan closed the book on an incredible 10-year career in Washington filled with production, consistency, records and strong character. Yet while Kerrigan will no longer be suited up in the burgundy and gold in the future, his former teammate Brian Orakpo knows...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLfox5dc.com

Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan signs with rival Philadelphia Eagles

WASHINGTON - The Washington Football Team's star defensive end, Ryan Kerrigan, will be playing for the rival Philadelphia Eagles next season. The 32-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. Kerrigan played all of his 10 seasons in Washington, is a four-time Pro Bowl player and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 95 1/2.
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Is Signing With the Eagles. Yes, You Read That Right

Ryan Kerrigan is joining the Eagles. Yes, you read that right originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This is going to be weird. This is going to be so, so weird. On Monday, just a few hours after officially saying goodbye to Washington, Ryan Kerrigan said hello to... the Eagles.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich legacy

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Heartbreak Kid is signing elsewhere this offseason. Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich...
NFLDaily News

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLNBC Washington

Washington Isn't Completely Closing Door on Ryan Kerrigan Reunion After Draft

Washington isn't completely closing door on Kerrigan reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team has two of the NFL's best young pass rushers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat, but the club's depth at the position behind them is questionable at best. In 2020, Washington had...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Sign Pass Rush Terror Ryan Kerrigan

PHILADELPHIA – One minute, Ryan Kerrigan is saying goodbye to Washington. In the next minute, he is saying hello to Philadelphia. The leading quarterback sacker in Washington Football team history with 95.5 is joining the Eagles after agreeing to terms with them on Monday morning. “I’ll never be able to...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

BREAKING: Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Schedule Officially Released

Playtime is over for Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team. One season after finishing on top of the NFC East at 7-9, it's about building for the future. The NFL officially released its first 17-game schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday evening. With it, fans now know WFT's trials and tribulations as they look to repeat as division title winners for the first time since 1984.