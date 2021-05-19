Ryan Kerrigan Joins Eagles, Reveals Thoughts On 'Revenge' Against Washington

After 10 years in Washington, defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said farewell to the nation’s capital and accepted a deal to become a member of the "enemy'' Philadelphia Eagles.

At first a fan of the WFT might think, "How dare he go to a division rival?’ or ‘Really, of all the teams, he chooses the hated Eagles?''

But any of that anger and frustration with Washington’s all-time sack leader is misguided, for a number of reasons - starting with Kerrigan's motivation to move.

“I’m not like, ‘Oh, I got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place that's been so good to me? No. That wasn't a thought at all." Kerrigan said on the John Keim Report Podcast.

In fact, the "thought'' was in heads and in the hands of coach Ron Rivera and the WFT. This was their call. He was going to be on the outside looking in, as he was even as a member of the team in 2020 - in terms of his snaps and his role. Last season, Kerrigan’s playing time was significantly decreased, due in part to Rivera’s plan to develop his young and ultra-talented defensive line.

Kerrigan, now 32, was obviously not a part of Washington’s future team plans.

Kerrigan has gone through it all with Washington, but not until 2020, when he was being phased out, did he make many headlines regarding any unhappiness. He went through four head coach changes, four defensive coordinator changes, 13 quarterback changes, Bruce Allen, Dan Snyder, and maybe more crazy drama than we could ever know.

So this isn't about "revenge,'' though Kerrigan will surely want to contribute to a pair of wins against the WFT in 2021. And it's not about "good guys vs. bad guys,'' because Kerrigan, even in the "wrong uniform'' will remain the former.

It is, for WFT fans, going to be about the Eagles as enemies. But for Ryan Kerrigan?

“I do know (the Eagles) like to rotate their guys a lot,'' he said. "So, whether I'm a starter or a reserve, I imagine I'm still going to get a lot of playing time. That was a big thing for me."

And that's what this is really about: Playing time. Somewhere. Even in the hated Eagles green.