The Espresso Display Review: An Ultra-Thin, Freedom-Boosting Portable Monitor

AOC is one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to monitors, from professional displays to budget models. From working in the office to gaming at home (or gaming at the office and working from home, I’m not your boss!), they’ve really got something for every budget and requirement you can think of. Today, however, I’m very excited by this monitor. It’s a 4K IPS panel, which is something that’ll get a big thumbs up from me right away. However, this one has been built to deliver both those technologies at a much more affordable price point. It’s a simple 27″ display, with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time and honestly, that’s about the bulk of it. For a bit of working and gaming at home, you don’t need all the latest bleeding-edge features all the time. AOC certainly has more expensive models, such as the Porsche Design PD27 or the G-Line series, but can they still deliver on a more budget-friendly model?