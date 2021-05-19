Marpe Notes Death Of Former 1st Selectman John Kemish

I’m hoping spring is finally here for good; days are getting longer and grass is getting greener. The crisp blue of the sky with white puffy clouds floating by reminds me of how each beautiful day is as fleeting as the travels of those clouds. We had very sad news in Town Hall (and Easton as a whole) this week. Our Building Inspector, Anthony “Tony” Ballaro passed away very suddenly over the weekend. Those of you who know him knew he had a wonderful sense of humor with a larger than life personality. Tony was like family and as such, I would ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. We will miss him terribly. In the interim, building inspectors from several neighboring towns are assisting us.