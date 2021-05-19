newsbreak-logo
Marpe Notes Death Of Former 1st Selectman John Kemish

Cover picture for the articleIt was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of former Westport 1st Selectman John Kemish on April 25, at the age of 93. John served three 2-year terms as Westport’s 1st Selectman from 1967 to 1973. Prior to his election, John served as the town’s first professional...

