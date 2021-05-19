Canton couple accused of killing baby appear in court

newsbreak-logo
By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 hours ago
A Canton couple charged in the beating death of an 18-month-old Kevin Walker Jr. were arraigned in Canton Municipal Court Wednesday.

Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, who is identified as the boy’s mother, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Kevin Walker, 29, of Canton, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Both are charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

On Monday at about 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE for an indecent exposure call. Officers located a woman, later identified as Guarendi-Walker, walking nude on the sidewalk.

When police responded to the home Monday, Guarendi-Walker told officers her son had been killed inside their home on Maple Avenue NE.

Officers responded to the home and entered through an unlocked window where they found the boy beneath several large pieces of furniture.

"One of the officers was going through the furniture and they saw the child's leg under some of this furniture that was piled in the living room," Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said.

The child was unconscious, with apparent severe head and body trauma. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center.

Guarendi-Walker and Walker will make their second court appearance on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

