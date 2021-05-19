newsbreak-logo
Jim Klobuchar, Minnesota newspaperman and senator’s father, dies at 93

Cover picture for the articleJim Klobuchar was a renowned sports writer and general-interest columnist in Minnesota for decades. Straight out of central casting, he was celebrated for his derring-do: He once held a piece of chalk between his lips while a sharpshooter took aim at it. He was a finalist for NASA’s initiative to send a journalist into space, until the Challenger explosion in 1986 ended the program. He scaled the Matterhorn eight times and Kilimanjaro five.

