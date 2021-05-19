newsbreak-logo
Arizona walk-on forward Jordan Mains makes Pac-12's winter academic honor roll

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona walk-on forward Jordan Mains was named to the Pac-12's winter academic honor roll for having a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or better. The Pac-12 listed a total of 1,079 athletes on the honor roll for fall and winter sports, including a total of 80 from Arizona. However, athletes also needed at least a year in residence to qualify (enrolling in spring 2020 or earlier) so only seven of Arizona's 16 men's basketball players last season were eligible.

