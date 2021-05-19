One new COVID-19 case in Brookings Co. Wednesday, May 19

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Wednesday. One of the new cases is in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,218 total cases (one new confirmed): 4,158 of those people have recovered (two new), with 23 active cases (down by one) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 13,794 people have tested negative in Brookings County (10 new), and 160 people (no change) in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.