Social Security isn't fixed income. Here's 5 ways to boost your retirement benefit
Social Security might seem like fixed income, but it’s not. There's actually plenty you can do to increase this retirement benefit. Social Security bases your retirement benefit on your highest 35 years of earnings and the age you start receiving benefits. If you have less than 35 years of earnings, Social Security uses a zero for each year without earnings when calculating the amount of retirement benefits you are due. In other words, years with no earnings reduce your retirement benefit amount.www.dispatch.com