newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Government

Columbia/Boone County Health Department to work closely with state for more accurate COVID-19 data

By Chanel Porter
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whado_0a4ctz5W00
ABC17 News

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Health Department plans on updating its system of gathering coronavirus data to make sure local numbers match those that the state has recorded.

The department announced Wednesday that 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, for a total of 116 deaths in Boone County since the start of the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the department, Sara Humm, said that those 25 deaths happened between the months of November 2020 to April 2021. Humm said the reason for the sudden addition is because of the reconciliation that the county has done with the state's system.

"When doing that reconciliation with the state's data, we found there were some deaths recorded by the state that we did not have and we want to make sure our systems are as up to date as possible," said Humm.

According to Humm, a COVID-19 related death is one that lists COVID-19 as a contributing factor on someone's death certificate. The health department records deaths that have a PCR confirmed test and antigen test. The state on the other hand only does PCR confirmed tests so the numbers will still be slightly different going forward.

Humm said the additional deaths means that more families in the Boone County area have been impacted by the pandemic.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those people have been lost from COVID," said Humm.

Check back for more on this developing story or watch ABC 17 News at 6 p.m.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
215
Followers
73
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Data#State Department#Pcr#Covid#Abc 17 News#Deaths#Coronavirus Data#Antigen Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Missouri GovernmentNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri GovernmentPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local businesses experience a busy weekend as graduations end

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) Local businesses have been busier than ever since the pandemic as Lincoln University and The University of Missouri held graduations this weekend. The CDC announced Thursday, that fully vaccinated individuals would no longer be required to wear masks or social distance indoor or outdoors, as the vaccines have been proven to be The post Local businesses experience a busy weekend as graduations end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Governmentkzimksim.com

Missouri study underway to identify species of ticks and to better deal with tick-borne illnesses

A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here and to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis and tularemia.
Columbia, MOkoamnewsnow.com

News to Know (05/17/2021)

WASHINGTON – Schools should keep using masks until the end of the school year. That’s the latest guidance from the CDC. The agency released updated guidance on Saturday. all students won’t be fully vaccinated by the end of the academic year. Children under the age of 12 aren’t yet eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The recommendation comes after the CDC said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri GovernmentPosted by
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known

This story was originally published on The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ northern Missouri plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents. Early on […] The post COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Government1230thetalker.com

Study underway in Missouri to find out what species of tick live in the state

(Missourinet) – A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here, to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis (ER-lick-ee-oh-sis) and tularemia (Too-luh-ree-mee-uh).
Missouri Governmentkttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri Governmentabc17news.com

FRIDAY UPDATES: Columbia city manager to rescind Declaration of Emergency May 29

Columbia City Manager John Glascock signed a rescission of the declaration of emergency in Columbia Friday to lift the declaration effective May 29. "Our citizens and businesses have worked diligently to follow safety and health guidelines throughout the pandemic. Residents have also shown the desire to take personal responsibility to protect the health of each other moving forward," Glascock said.
Missouri Businesskgfw.com

Missouri producers make corn, soybean planting progress

The corn and soybean planting pace in Missouri remain a little bit ahead of average. The USDA says 84% of corn is planted, compared to the five-year average of 83%, while 60% has emerged, compared to 64% on average. 36% of soybeans are planted, compared to 29% on average, and...