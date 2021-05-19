Squarespace Slips in First Day of Trading

The web-hosting service Squarespace (SQSP) - Get Report, which went public as a direct listing with a $50 reference price, is trading a bit lower on its first day.

Recent pricing gives Squarespace a market capitalization of $6.8 billion. At Squarespace’s March funding round, it had an enterprise value of $10 billion, which includes options and other holdings, Bloomberg reports.

At last check Squarespace shares were off 2.6% at $48.69,

The New York company’s backers include General Atlantic, Index Ventures and Accel. Its top competitors include Wix.com (WIX) - Get Report and GoDaddy (GDDY) - Get Report.

Squarespace said in its prospectus that its revenue totaled $621.1 million in 2020, up 28% from $484.8 million in 2019. Subscription-based revenue soared 94%.

Net income dropped to $30.6 million from $58.2 million. As of Dec. 31, Squarespace had 3.66 million unique subscribers.

Other technology companies executing direct listings recently include cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) and online videogame platform Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report.

Coinbase shares tumbled Wednesday after it priced $1.25 billion of convertible senior notes, which will pay interest of 0.5%. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are lower on Wednesday.

The stock of Coinbase recently traded at $223.89, down 6.3%.

Roblox last week reported its first financial results since it went public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

The company said bookings in the first quarter hit $652.3 million, better than the $573 million forecast compiled by FactSet.

Average daily active users during the quarter were 42.1 million, an increase of 79% year-over-year.

Roblox stock recently traded at $75.40, up 0.6%.