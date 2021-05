Plenty of children of actors follow in their parent's footsteps. For instance, Dakota Johnson became a Hollywood star like her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Pauletta and Denzel Washington's son, John David Washington, has recently made a name for himself, too. But sometimes, the connection isn't apparent when a celebrity's child has a different last name than them. So you might be shocked to know that Oscar winner Kate Winslet just revealed that her 20-year-old daughter has been acting and you probably didn't even realize it, because of their different surnames. Read on to find out what Winslet's daughter has been up to, and for more on another one of Griffith's kids, See Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith's Daughter Stella Now.