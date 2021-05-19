TeePublic Has Merch for Your Weirdest Online Searches in Its First Major Campaign

In today’s day and age, if you don’t have an online presence, you may not do very well in your chosen field because you lack visibility. The buyer’s online journey is not unique. In fact, according to Adaptive Marketing, 97% of consumers use the internet to find a business, which is why having an online presence is important. An online presence helps consumers find your brand before they are even aware that you exist so that they can learn about your reputation before deciding to choose your services, so it’s important to be hard to ignore. However, with so many real estate services available, how can you stand out? Let’s touch on a few different tactics to help you stand out in the crowd and leverage your online presence.