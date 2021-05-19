Cole Valley house fire kills 1 person

newsbreak-logo
By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A two-alarm house fire erupted Wednesday in the Cole Valley neighborhood, killing one individual.

The blaze engulfed the roof and upper level of a three-story home at 1130 Shrader St., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted around 6:10 a.m.

Firefighters contained the fire by 8 a.m. One person was rescued but, after extensive life-saving efforts, succumbed to their injuries.

No one was displaced. The SFFD said the fire is under investigation.

