Cole Valley house fire kills 1 person

(San Francisco Fire Department)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) A two-alarm house fire erupted Wednesday in the Cole Valley neighborhood, killing one individual.

The blaze engulfed the roof and upper level of a three-story home at 1130 Shrader St., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted around 6:10 a.m.

Firefighters contained the fire by 8 a.m. One person was rescued but, after extensive life-saving efforts, succumbed to their injuries.

No one was displaced. The SFFD said the fire is under investigation.

