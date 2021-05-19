newsbreak-logo
CBS Schedule Shocker! After 18 Years, NCIS Is On the Move—Find Out When It Will Air

By Paulette Cohn
Parade
 2 hours ago
CBS revealed its fall 2021-2022 schedule today and there was a big surprise in it. After 18 years in the Tuesday night 8 p.m. timeslot, NCIS will be moving to Monday nights at 9 p.m. where it will be the lead-in for the new show in the franchise NCIS: Hawai’i.

