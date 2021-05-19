Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

Shadow and Bone season 2 feels like it's all but guaranteed given it's massive popularity. The recently released Netflix series is a hit, having lived in the U.S. and U.K. top-10 lists for its first two weeks. This is likely due to support from the YA novel’s audience following it to television. We wouldn’t be shocked to learn that new audiences are joining in the fun of fawning over Ben Barnes’ brooding performance as The Darkling (yes, it feels wrong, but that’s half the fun).