Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
The "Hotel Transylvania" franchise started simply enough. Dracula (Adam Sandler) owns a hotel that houses a bunch of classic monsters when they need a break from instilling fear into the hearts of many. He's not too pleased when his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), gets into a relationship with a regular human boy, Johnny (Andy Samberg). The central trio's gone through plenty of ups and downs, including Mavis and Johnny having a half-monster child together, but the next installment of the series promises to be the wackiest yet.www.looper.com