Survey: Amid surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation, 42% of LGBTQ youth have ‘seriously considered’ suicide in past year

“Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth face significant disparities in suicide risk compared to their straight and cisgender peers. However, LGBTQ youth living in the U.S. represent a diversity of experiences, including youth who have at least one parent born outside the U.S. (i.e. first-generation immigrants). First-generation immigrants often experience considerable stressors including discrimination, acculturation stress, and immigration concerns. Despite the growth in research focused on both LGBTQ youth and first-generation immigrants, examination of suicide risk at the intersection of these two identities is limited. Using data from The Trevor Project’s 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, this brief explores attempted suicide among first-generation immigrant LGBTQ youth as well as unique experiences that are associated with suicide risk among these youth.”