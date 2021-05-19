newsbreak-logo
Survey: Amid surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation, 42% of LGBTQ youth have ‘seriously considered’ suicide in past year

Janesville Gazette
 5 hours ago

More than 40% of LGBTQ youth in the U.S. — including more than half of trans and nonbinary youth — “seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year,” according to a new survey released Wednesday. In its third annual National Survey of LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, researchers with The Trevor...

www.gazettextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
