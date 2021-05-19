newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Melissa Gorga Slams Jennifer Aydin For Doing Anything To Make Teresa Giudice Happy And For Throwing Mom Under The Bus; Jen Says Melissa Is On The Show Because Of Teresa And Her “More Entertaining Husband” Joe Gorga

By Alex Darus
realitytea.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of New Jersey killed it this season, but did fans really expect anything less? Teresa Giudice did what she does best — blow up, stir the pot and avoid accountability. And mix up her words. Melissa Gorga threw a cheese plate and got into it with Tre, just for a moment, like the good old days of Jersey. Jennifer Aydin’s drunk antics and gossip sessions with Bill Aydin were A+ housewives’ material. Margaret Josephs continued to be a loyal friend and bitterly feud with Jennifer at every turn. The most tragic part was Jackie Goldschneider’s hair. Otherwise, fans couldn’t ask for much more.

www.realitytea.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tre Huggers#Jackies#Husband#Shade Jennifer#Happy#Sister Storylines#The Real Housewives#Baby Haters#Dear Life#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice’s New Man Luis Ruelas Is “An Angel, So Perfect, And So Cute”

Thanks to social media, it’s not new news that Teresa Giudice has happily moved on after the dissolution of her 20 year marriage to Joe Giudice. In November 2020, Teresa revealed through an Instagram post that she had a new boyfriend. If not for that outlet, Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers would only now be realizing why Teresa has been consuming so much pineapple.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Gia Giudice Says She Reached Out To Jackie Goldschneider First After Cocaine Analogy On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

This season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey truly has not disappointed one bit. We’ve had Jennifer Aydin’s iconic pool party drunk moment. Teresa Giudice is hornier than ever and is with a new man. Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are “fighting” which may or may not be another ploy at a fake storyline. And there have been nasty feuds everywhere, from Jennifer vs. Margaret Josephs to Tre vs. Jackie Goldschneider.
Celebritiesallabouttrh.com

Dolores Catania Reveals Why Teresa Giudice Always Defends Joe Giudice; Says She Doesn’t Judge Melissa Gorga For Not Shutting Joe Down When He Called Her a ‘Broken Woman’

Dolores Catania is speaking her mind and throwing some shade!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star appeared on the April 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she turned the tables on her judgy co-stars. To start, Dolores reveals why Teresa Giudice always stands up...
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Joe Gorga Was “Hurt” When His Nieces “Didn’t Like” Him Shading Joe Giudice

The house-husbands of Real Housewives of New Jersey have always been on another level. They may as well have their own show with all the drama they bring to the table. Honestly, Joe Gorga may be the messiest person on the show entirely. Housewives included! He broke the golden rule recently when he got involved in “women’s drama” and dragged Dolores Catania on camera for all to see. What a clown.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

RHONJ: Everyone needs to stop infantalizing Dolores Catania

The latest episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey was frustrating to watch because it seems like no matter how many times star Dolores Catania says she’s happy and content with her relationship, no one wants to believe her. The other RHONJ housewives continue to judge and cast their unwanted opinions on her relationship with David, which comes to a head when Joe Gorga calls her a “ruined” and “broken” woman at a party.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Sonja Morgan Explains Why She Didn’t Want Her Daughter Quincy Morgan On Real Housewives Of New York; Teases A Possible Appearance In The Future

When Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York premiered, we once again saw Sonja Morgan living in her town house. It had been rented out before the pandemic hit, and Sonja had tried to sell it several times. But never fear–Sonja has interns, whose duties include drawing Sonja a bubble bath. That town house needs to go.
TV & Videosallabouttrh.com

RHONJ Recap: Teresa’s Mystery Man

Happy Cinco de Mayo Jersey fans! I hope everyone has a few shots of tequila in them in honor of today. If anyone could use a shot to chill out it’s Dolores Catania as she’s still pissed at the group for talking about her behind her back. So where do we begin tonight?
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Here's Teresa's Surprising Take on Her Drama with Jacqueline and Caroline Today

Teresa Giudice has shared all of her life with viewers since Day 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That means the good (like sweet moments raising her daughters, bonding with her brother Joe Gorga, and this season, falling in love with boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas), and the less-than-great (including her legal issues, marital woes, as well as her tensions with friends, past and present).
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Ramona Singer Explains Why She Said “The Help” On Upcoming Real Housewives Of New York Season; Hints That Eboni K. Williams Has Issues With Luann de Lesseps

We’re less than a week away from a brand new season of the Real Housewives of New York and the excitement cannot be contained. Eboni K. Williams will be joining the ladies as the first Black RHONY housewife, and she’s coming in hot. From her already amazing tagline to the upcoming feud with Ramona Singer as seen in the Season 13 trailer, it seems like Eboni is prepping for quite the grand entrance.