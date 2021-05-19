Melissa Gorga Slams Jennifer Aydin For Doing Anything To Make Teresa Giudice Happy And For Throwing Mom Under The Bus; Jen Says Melissa Is On The Show Because Of Teresa And Her “More Entertaining Husband” Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey killed it this season, but did fans really expect anything less? Teresa Giudice did what she does best — blow up, stir the pot and avoid accountability. And mix up her words. Melissa Gorga threw a cheese plate and got into it with Tre, just for a moment, like the good old days of Jersey. Jennifer Aydin’s drunk antics and gossip sessions with Bill Aydin were A+ housewives’ material. Margaret Josephs continued to be a loyal friend and bitterly feud with Jennifer at every turn. The most tragic part was Jackie Goldschneider’s hair. Otherwise, fans couldn’t ask for much more.